The Carnegie Science Center is offering hour-long science workshops for children aged 3-5 on select Wednesdays in December.
“Preschool Adventures” are specifically designed around suitable themes for early learners to discover basic science concepts. The workshops, which begin on Dec. 1 and end Dec. 22, will explore water play, robotics, and ramps and motion. An adult helper must be present with each registered child. Online registration is open at carnegiesciencecenter.org until two days before the scheduled workshop begins.
All visitors and staff at the workshops are required to wear masks, even if they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information, call 412-237-3400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.