Chamber Music Pittsburgh has announced its 2022-23 season, saying it will blend the familiar with the unexpected.
Thursday, July 28, 2022 4:14 AM
Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 3:58 am
Chamber Music Pittsburgh has announced its 2022-23 season, saying it will blend the familiar with the unexpected.
The concerts will be at the Pittsburgh Playhouse of Point Park University. The season opens on Monday, Sept. 12, with a performance by Arab musician and folklorist Karim Nagi. The concert will highlight Arab musical traditions.
Then, on Monday, Oct. 17, pianist Garrick Ohlson headlines a performance with the Apollon Musagete Quartet. On Monday, Dec. 5, Grammy-nominated Imani Winds will close its one-year residency with Chamber Music Pittsburgh. The group’s concert will be dedicated to composers of color.
On Monday, Feb. 13, the critically acclaimed St. Lawrence String Quartet are scheduled to appear. The Takacs Quartet, described by The New York Times as “one of the world’s greatest string quartets,” is set for Monday, March 20. The season closes Monday, April 24, with Anthony McGill and the Pacifica Quartet. McGill is the principal clarinet with the New York Philharmonic.
Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test in the last 24 hours are required to attend the concerts. A mask covering the mouth and nose is also required.
Additional information is available at chambermusicpittsburgh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.