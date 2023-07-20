Chamber Music Pittsburgh’s 2023 Just Summer season will feature three free outdoor concerts from area artists at The Highline in the South Side.
Just Summer hosts a mix of chamber musicians performing a range of genres in the family-friendly riverfront setting. This year, Hugo Cruz and Caminos take the stage on Aug. 9, the Tania Grubbs Quintet performs Aug. 16, and the series closes with Anqwenique on Aug. 23. Each of the performances begins at 7:30 p.m. and all are on Wednesdays, with rain dates scheduled for the next day at the same time.
“While each Just Summer performer is unique, these concerts all offer the same sense of joy, celebration, and community,” Kristen Linfante, executive director of Chamber Music Pittsburgh. “We invite everyone to bring a few friends or family members to share the inspiring experience of hearing some of Pittsburgh’s top artists perform live.”
In addition to enjoying the performances, attendees are invited to round out their concert experience with drinks and food from Sly Fox Brewery and Restaurant. The Highline is also located near the South Side riverfront bike trail and offers free two-hour parking for those who plan to drive.
Cruz will perform a set that blends Cuban, jazz, R&B, and Afro-Cuban sounds. The performance features a 7-member ensemble and beats made for dancing. Grubbs plays everything from bluesy ballads to jazz standards. Her band features her husband, bassist Jeff Grubbs; pianist David Budway, guitarist Ron Affif, and drummer James Johnson III. Anqwenique will take the audience on a musical journey across time and genre. She will be backed by an ensemble, featuring MC FRH Golden, cellist Rachel Smith, Renze Jefferson on bass, Andre Solomon on flute, and a few others.
Registration is not required, though attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. The Highline is located at 339 McKean St, Pittsburgh.
