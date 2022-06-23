Charleroi's annual Summer Movie Series continues with a family-oriented film scheduled every other Thursday at the Charleroi Market House at 427 McKean Ave.
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and movies start at 7:30 p.m. Admission and popcorn are free.
The next movie in the series is "Sing," scheduled for June 30. Other shows include "Sing 2" on July 14; "Dog" on July 28 and "Ghostbusters Afterlife" on Aug. 11.
