In the spirit of Fred Rogers’ lessons of helping others, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will hold its annual “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” sweater drive through Dec. 15.
Donors can drop off new or gently-used adult and child-sized sweaters in collection bins near the front entrance of the Children’s Museum every day of the collection period from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Children’s Museum is open for visitors Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sweaters will be distributed to nonprofit agencies that work with families and children throughout the region. Over the past 21 years, the sweater drive has collected almost 44,000 sweaters for families in need throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.
For additional information, go to pittsburghkids.org/sweaterdrive or send an email message to hi@pittsburghkids.org.
