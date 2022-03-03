Comedian Chris Rock will be making a stop at the Benedum Center Monday, Sept. 26 on his Ego Death World Tour.
This is Rock's first tour in over five years. A cast member of "Saturday Night Live" from 1989 to 1993, Rock starred as Loy Cannon in the fourth season of the FX series "Fargo" last year. He also produced and starred in "Spiral," the latest entry in the "Saw" movie franchise.
Tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.
