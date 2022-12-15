Christmas Day is a little more than two weeks away, and those looking to get into the spirit with a holiday-themed concert, show, movie or event are in luck.
There are a number of festive entertainment options available throughout the region.
An “America’s Got Talent” finalist will be the special guest at an annual Christmas concert in Greensburg.
Victory Brinker, 10, of Latrobe will appear with the Latshaw Pops Orchestra on Sunday, Dec. 18 during “The Sounds of Christmas” concert at The Palace Theatre.
The 90-minute concert is a “celebration of the holidays,” said Latshaw publicist Darlan Erlandson.
The 22-piece orchestra, conducted by Maestro Bruce Lauffer, features singers, dancers and a master of ceremonies. Audience members will also be treated to Brinker, a classical crossover singer who is able to sing in seven languages.
She appeared on the NBC show in 2021, and received "America's Got Talent's" first ever Group Golden Buzzer, meaning the host and all four of the reality show's judges voted her through.
The AGT finalist recently released her debut holiday album, “The Wonder of Christmas.” The EP features four tracks, including “Silent Night,” “Ave Maria,” “Pie Jesu,” and “O Holy Night.”
The preteen opera singer has also appeared on “Little Big Shots,” and she has performed at the Apollo Theater, Carnegie Hall and on Wonderama TV. Brinker has also been a frequent National Anthem singer for the NBA, NFL and MLB.
The theatre is located at 21 W. Otterman St., and tickets range from $25 to $35. Visit thepalacetheatre.org or call 724-836-8000 for more information.
Other holiday events include:
Now through Friday, Dec. 23
n “A Musical Christmas Carol,” featuring Broadway star Michael Cerveris as Scrooge, runs for several performances at the Byham Theater, 101 6th St., Pittsburgh. A sensory-friendly show will be held this Saturday, and American Sign Language interpreters are available for all performances, with an advance request. For tickets, dates and times, visit pittsburghclo.org.
n “A Christmas Story: The Play” brings the 1983 movie to the stage at the O’Reilly Theater, 621 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh. “A Christmas Story” tells the tale 9-year-old Ralphie Parker, and his hope for a Red Ryder BB gun. The Pittsburgh Public Theater production runs daily, except for Mondays, through Dec. 23. For tickets, visit ppt.org.
Now through Dec. 30
“The Polar Express 3D” is showing at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema through Friday, Dec. 30 on select dates. The 2004 film brings Christmas magic, and stars Tom Hanks. Tickets can be purchased in advance. Visit carnegiesciencecenter.org for more information.
Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15 and 16
Grammy-nominated vocalist Charles Billingsley will give a Christmas concert at Crossroads Ministries, 71 Walter Long Road, Finleyville. Shows are at 7 p.m. each night, and tickets are available at www.crsmin.com.
Friday, Dec. 16
n Come for a showing of the treasured holiday movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” shown on the big screen as part of the Classic Film Series at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown. Show times for the Christmas classic are 2 and 7 p.m. The theatre is located at 37 E. Main St., Uniontown.
n Washington Park’s Stone Pavilion, 283 Dunn Ave., Washington, will hold an Ugly Sweater Pop Up Bar from 7 to 10 p.m., complete with awards for the most hideous holiday sweater. Heaters and fireplaces will warm the outdoor event. For more information, call 724-228-2812.
Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17
The South Hills Chorale's magical musical event, their Winter Concert, will be held Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 44 Highland Road in Bethel Park. The 80-member group has performed for more than six decades. Tickets are available at the door, or online at southhillschorale.org.
Friday, Dec. 16; Saturday, Dec. 17; Sunday, Dec. 18
Chatham Baroque presents "The Art of the Trio - Holiday Edition" over three nights and at three different locations. The ensemble will present festive works by Bach, Tartini, Marais and more. The Friday performance, at 7:30 p.m., is at St. Nicholas Church, 24 Maryland Ave., Millvale. On Saturday, they perform at East Liberty Presbyterian Church Chapel, 116 S. Highland Ave., Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. The final show is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, 616 N. Highland Ave., Pittsburgh. For tickets and additional information, visit chathambaroque.org.
Saturday, Dec. 17
n "Home for the Holidays," will be presented by Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, and features the All-Star Choir of Westmoreland County and the Pitt-Greensburg Chorale. Performance is at 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
n Hark in the Park comes to Washington Park Stone Pavilion from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with crafts, bingo, music, snacks and a visit from Santa. Heaters and fireplaces will warm the outdoor event. Call 724-228-2812 for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18
n "Ho Ho Ho with the WSO," will feature the Washington County All-Star High School choir performing with the Washington Symphony Orchestra. Performances will be held at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday at 285 E. Wheeling St., Washington.
n Trinity Recital Series and Beesontown Singers, under the direction of Bill Dreucci, will present “Amahal and the Night Visitors” at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Uniontown on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Sunday, Dec. 18. “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is a tale of hope and generosity that tells the story of a young boy, Amahl, his mother and their life-changing encounter with three mysterious strangers of their way to Bethlehem. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. They will be sold at the door, and also can be purchased via Eventbrite.com. The church is located at 79 W. Fayette St., Uniontown.
Monday, Dec. 19
Percussionist Roger Humphries Big Band Holiday Concert, featuring Anita Levels jazzes up the O’Reilly Theater, 621 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh at 8:30 p.m. The 90-minute performance will not have an intermission. For tickets, visit trustarts.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Straight No Chaser’s 25th Anniversary Celebration comes to the Benedum Center, 7th Street and Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. The male a cappella group brings the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make music that is moving people in a fundamental sense - and sense of humor. Visit trustarts.org for tickets.
Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30
"Holiday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque" features acrobats, aerialists, comedians and other specialty acts at the Benedum Center at 7 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Friday. The show is appropriate for both adults and children. Tickets are available at trustarts.org.
