The long-running City of Pittsburgh concert series, “Bach, Beethoven and Brunch,” has returned.
The outdoor series at Mellon Park in Shadyside will happen Sunday mornings at 10:30 through July 31, with the exception of July 3.
The line-up is:
n Edgewood Symphony Orchestra, June 19.
n Shadyside Brass, June 26.
n Allegheny Brass Band, July 10.
n Aeolian Winds, July 17.
n West Hills Symphonic Band, July 24.
n East Winds Saxophones, July 31.
For additional information, go online to wqed.org.
