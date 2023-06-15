“Gilded, Not Golden,” a new tour of Clayton, the Henry Clay Frick family home, is under way at The Frick Pittsburgh.
“Gilded, Not Golden,” a new tour of Clayton, the Henry Clay Frick family home, is under way at The Frick Pittsburgh.
The tour is centered around the lived experiences of the Frick family, their contemporaries, and working-class Pittsburghers as they navigated the Gilded Age, a pivotal era in American history. The development of “Gilded, Not Golden” was a multi-year effort led by Frick Education and Curatorial staff, specialized museum consultants, and a curated advisory board with the goal of creating a visitor experience that more broadly and thoughtfully investigates life in 19th-century Pittsburgh.
The tour, which situates visitors in the tumultuous year of 1892, marks the first reimagining of the Clayton experience since the home opened to the public as a historic house museum in 1990. Rather than focus on the design of Clayton and its contents, this tour experience emphasizes the stories of real people– those who lived within Clayton’s walls and those who did not. Visitors to Clayton should expect to participate in a dialogue alongside their guide and other visitors. Conversations will include discussions of a wide variety of historical experiences, not just those of the Frick family, as well as the ongoing legacy of the Gilded Age and its impact on our lives today.
“The development of Gilded, Not Golden marks not only a significant moment in the Frick’s history as a cultural institution, but an important step in our ongoing mission to foster an environment of inclusivity on our campus,” said Elizabeth E. Barker, executive director of The Frick Pittsburgh. “Many of the themes explored in this new tour remain strongly relevant. By demystifying the Frick family’s status as one-percenters, and elevating the experiences of everyday Pittsburghers deeply impacted by Gilded Age titans, we hope visitors see aspects of themselves reflected through this thoughtful exploration.”
The tour is open to visitors Tuesday through Sunday, 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tours last about 60 minutes and are most appropriate for children ages 9 and up. Visitors should be aware that “Gilded, Not Golden” explores challenging topics including violence, grief, and child loss.
