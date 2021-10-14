The Coal and Coke Trail Chapter is hosting its annual Comedy Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Scottdale Fireman’s Club, 405 Porter Avenue, Scottdale.
The show will feature professional comedians who have toured the Pittsburgh comedy circuit, basket auctions, 50/50 drawings, a cash bar and more. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is recommended for ages 21 and up.
Tickets are $30 per person and must be purchased in advance. Admission includes a buffet-style dinner. All proceeds benefit maintenance and upkeep of the Coal and Coke Trail, which links Mount Pleasant and Scottdale.
In addition to outdoor activities, the trail also provides non-motorized, handicapped accessible transportation.
The Coal and Coke Trail Chapter is a volunteer organization and associated with the Regional Trail Corporation, a nonprofit entity which promotes the conversion of right of ways into trails within Fayette, Westmoreland and Allegheny and counties.
Tickets for the show are available at Leo & Sons Grille 31, The Filling Station, Scottdale Distributing, the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation office, or by calling 724-547-3121 or 724-887-8072.
For more information, please visit the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation website at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
