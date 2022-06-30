The Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western PA will hold its annual Comedy for a Cause to benefit the organization’s free patient support services.
The event is slated for Saturday, July 16 at the Elements Venue, 3000 Commerce Loop, Suite 3201, North Huntingdon, Pa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., followed by buffet dinner at 7 p.m. and show time at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to entertainment from headliner Tom Anzalone and feature comic David Kaye, the evening will feature silent auctions of autographed sports memorabilia and other prizes, a basket raffle and more. Admission is $50 per person and includes dinner. A cash bar will be available and there is free parking.
Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western Pennsylvania (MGA) marked its 67th year of service to people affected by Myasthenia Gravis, an autoimmune disorder of extreme muscle weakness.
To purchase tickets visit www.slapsticksproductions.com or call the MGA office at 412-566-1545.
