Community Bands of Westmoreland County

Courtesy of Ron Skena

Musicians from five local community bands will play at the Flight 93 National Memorial and in Gettysburg.

 Courtesy of Ron Skena

Musicians representing five local community bands will embark on a cross-state tour, playing patriotic concerts at the Flight 93 National Memorial and at Gettysburg National Military Park.

