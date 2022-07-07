Concordia of the South Hills will host The Merrymakers Jazz Trio at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 8 at the assisted living facility’s location at 1300 Bower Hill Road in Mt. Lebanon.
The concert is free.
For the last 20 years, The Merrymakers Jazz Trio has been playing traditional jazz (think Dixieland and Benny Goodman) to more current styles. Their music is infectious to audiences of all ages. Walk-ins are welcome – but registration is strongly encouraged. To reserve a seat, call Christie Whalen, director of marketing, at 412-294-1351.
Tours of the campus will be available starting at 1 p.m., and parking is free.
