The classic board game Clue comes to the stage at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, with a local man portraying one of the featured characters.
John Crocetti, a senior corporate finance and musical performance major from Connellsville, takes on the role of Colonel Mustard in performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Performing Arts Center of the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the college’s campus.
Written by Sandy Rustin, adapted from the Hasbro Inc. board game and inspired by the Paramount Pictures film written by Jonathan Lynn, “Clue: On Stage!” is a comedic murder mystery that follows several eccentric characters as they attempt to solve the murder of their party host.
“I couldn’t be more excited about directing this funny and popular play,” said Gerggory Brandt, assistant professor of theater and director of stage and Summer Theater. “The students are doing a fabulous job with this comedic and iconic material and are also so thrilled to perform live theater again at SVC.”
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are all general admission and will be available beginning one hour prior to each show in the box office of the Performing Arts Center. The theatre doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of each performance. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Saint Vincent students, faculty, staff and Benedictines will be admitted free with valid ID.
