Grammy-nominated country singer Martina McBride comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday, March 24, for a 7:30 p.m. show.
With six No. 1 hits and 20 Top 10 singles, McBride has sold more than 18 million albums during her long career.
Her most recent release, “It’s The Holiday Season,” is a nine-song collection of classic Christmas songs.
McBride is also a FoodNetwork personality and cookbook author, with her second, “Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life,” released in 2018. On her FoodNetwork show, “Martina’s Table,” McBride shares recipes, hosts friends and family and shares what her life is like on the road.
Tickets for the show remain on sale, and can be purchased at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 724-836-8000. The Palace Theatre is located at 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.