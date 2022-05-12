A creative media contest asks young people to reimagine the U.S. Constitution if they were there when it was written.
Ten entrants of the “If You Were In The Room” contest will be selected by PA Humanities to receive two free tickets to see the musical “Hamilton” on Broadway.
Open to ages 16 to 22, participants will submit a video or other creative work, such as a photo, poem, or drawing, that addresses how different our governing document would be if they participated in its creation - if they were “in the room where it happened,” a lyric from one of the numbers in “Hamilton.”
“This initiative captures the inclusive spirit of ‘nothing about us, without us,’” said Dawn Frisby Byers, PA Humanities’ senior director of content and engagement. “We are excited to see the creativity and talent of Pennsylvania’s youth as they reflect on the history and enduring significance of the US Constitution as we approach its 250th anniversary.”
In partnership with WHYY, there will be a short film created from the submissions, including a virtual screening event over the summer. The contest is now open and accepting entries through Wednesday, June 15.
For complete details, including contest rules and an online submission form, visit PAHumanities.org/intheroom.
