Kevin McMahon, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, will be retiring at the end of this year, it was announced last week.
Appointed in May 2001, McMahon has overseen the continued growth of downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District. Before coming to Pittsburgh, McMahon was the executive vice president at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., from 1992 to 2001. After he steps down as leader of the Cultural Trust, McMahon plans to continue teaching as an adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon University.
A national search led by the Cultural Trust Board of Trustees and chaired by president and CEO of Highmark Health David Holmberg is working to find McMahon’s replacement.
