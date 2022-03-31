The Seton Hill University Theatre & Dance Program will present Dance Spectrum 2022, featuring works choreographed by university faculty and guest artists.
Performances are slated for Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m.
Dances to be performed include Variations De Ballet De Raymonda; Mane, Wontonara; Rhythmic Love; and Steppin’ Out. Local students Samantha Callen of Charleroi and Kendra Shoffstall of Bethel Park are among the performers.
Tickets are available at setonhill.edu/tickets or by contacting the box office at 724-552-2929 or emailing BoxOffice@setonhill.edu. The performance will be held at the Greensburg university’s performing arts center.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.