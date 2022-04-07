A country superstar and a supergroup featuring members of the Grateful Dead will come to The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown this summer.
Brad Paisley’s World Tour 2022 hits the stage on Thursday, June 2, with guests Tracy Lawrence and Tenille Townes, and Dead & Company, a band including Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, comes to the area on Tuesday, July 12.
Formed in 2015, a decade after Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia, Dead & Company also includes artist and musician John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.
Since its formation, the band has completed six tours playing to millions of fans and became a record-breaking stadium act when it broke Wrigley Field’s all-time concert attendance record, which still holds to this day.
Having toured consistently since its 2015 debut, the band has grossed $300 million and has sold more than three million tickets across 172 reported shows.
Dead & Company continue their work with longtime sustainability partner REVERB to reduce the tour’s environmental footprint and engage fans to take action for people and the planet. The band will also build upon their successful climate action initiatives with REVERB’s Music Climate Revolution campaign on this year’s tour. In 2021, Dead & Company helped fund several global projects that collectively eliminated five-times more greenhouse gas pollution than created by touring, including fan travel. More details are available at REVERB.org.
Paisley, who scored his 25th #1 single this year with “Freedom Was A Highway,” will also give back through his tour.
A portion of ticket sales will go to The Store, a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area co-founded by Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The Store is currently serving 450 families a month. For more information go to www.thestore.org.
Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, April 8 through deadandcompany.com or bradpaisley.com.
