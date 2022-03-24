In conjunction with the Dawson’s Sesquicentennial (150th) Celebration in 2022, students grades 9 through 12 are invited to participate in a Showcase of Stars.
Contestants will be judged on the basis of talent, random interview questions and a short essay submitted with the application form.
This family-friendly community event will be held Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m. at the Brownfield Community Center in Dawson. There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted for Tri-Town Historical Society projects.
The winner of the contest will receive $250. Prizes of $150 and $100 will be given to the first and second runners up. Winners will be invited to appear at various events throughout the year.
An entry form is available on Facebook at Dawson Sesquicentennial “Showcase of Stars” 2022 or at area businesses, including the Dairy Store in Dawson, Grindle’s Market and Sweet Pea’s in Vanderbilt, and the Dawson, Dickerson Run and Vanderbilt Post Offices.
Call Lucy Prinkey at 724-529-2240 or Lori Lamanna at 724-529-7157, or email dawsonsesquicentennial2022@gmail.com for more information.
Entry must be submitted is Saturday, April 30.
