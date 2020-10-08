The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier is hosting an all-ages talent show Oct. 10 designed to draw the audience in to the performance.
It will be the theater’s first ever talent show, which Leigh Ann McCulty designed to offer those from around the area a fun night out of entertainment, while giving performers an opportunity to showcase their talents.
“We aren’t looking for professionals. We want people to come out here and give it a shot. You never know what can happen,” she said.
McCulty said she has been planning to hold a talent show since the theater first opened. She decided now was the perfect time because people are in need of entertainment during the pandemic.
“Now just seemed like a good time, because everything is shut down and everyone is not in the happiest state,” she said.
Performers will take the stage at 2 p.m. Audience members will vote for their favorite performance. Each ticket includes one chance to vote, and audience members will have a chance to earn more votes to cast during the show.
The winner will take home $100 and a Diamante trophy. The talent show also serves as a fundraiser for the theater.
“I’m happy to have entertainment. I like to laugh and be entertained. The more we can get on stage, I think it’s just going make the night for everyone,” she said. “When somebody is up on stage, you forget about all the other cares in the world.”
As of Thursday afternoon, about a dozen people had already signed up to perform. Most of the performers are singers, along with some dancers and a jump roping act. McCulty hopes to add some variety to the mix with a comedian or a juggler. She is also encouraging adults to sign up.
“Can you juggle? Sing while eating crackers? Hula hoop with your pet monkey? We want it all! No talent is refused!” McCulty wrote on Facebook.
Taking Back Summer will perform while the votes are being tallied. The band performs covers including AC/DC and Van Morrison.
McCulty said the theater space is large, and will easily accommodate for social distancing.
Applications are still being accepted for performers. McCulty emphasized that performers do not need professional talent to perform. The goal is to showcase performers and entertain the crowd.
“I’m not sure if the adults are afraid to get up there and strut their stuff,” she said, adding most of the people who have signed up are young adults. “I don’t want people to be hesitant to sign up, or think they have to be this amazing talent.”
The deadline to apply is Oct. 9. Call 724-238-2929 or email diamondtheatre@hotmail.com for an application. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit www.diamondtheatre.com or visit Diamond Theatre of Ligonier on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.