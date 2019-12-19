'Downton Abbey' released to home rental outlets

The continuation of the highly popular television series “Downton Abbey” has released to the masses through a feature-length movie, to rental outlets this week.
When the film released to theaters in September, it was nearly four years after the last season of the show.
The television series had six seasons that ran from 2010 through 2015 and was set in the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey between 1912 and 1926.
According to the production company, the show paid equal attention to the drama of both the aristocratic Crawley family as well as their servants in the post-Edwardian era.
It won a Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie.
The movie welcomes back most of the main characters that people fell in love with or grew to dislike on the television series as everyone prepares Downton Abbey for a royal visit from the King and Queen of England - one of the most important moments in all of their lives.
The visit will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.
Hugh Bonneville (“Notting Hill” and “Paddington”) as Lord Grantham; Laura Carmichael (“Madame Bovary” and “A United Kingdom”) as Lady Edith; Jim Carter (“Shakespeare in Love” and “Ella Enchanted”) as Carson; Brendan Coyle (“Me Before You” and “North & South”) as John Bates; Michelle Dockery (“Anna Karenina” and “Non-Stop”) as Lady Mary Crawley and Kevin Doyle (“The Libertine” and “Paranoid”) as Joseph Molesley.
The Tomatometer on the website Rotten Tomatoes is the meter to measure the opinion of the critics, and it rose to its current 84 percent from 78 percent just before the film hit the big screen.
“The big-screen version is still engaging, well-dressed comfort food,” said Top Critic Caroline Siede with the AV Club. “It just doesn’t quite feel like a full meal.”
The audience score on the same website is at a whopping 94 percent.
Directed by Michael Engler, the film is rated PG for thematic elements, some suggestive material, and language.
Other films releasing in theaters this weekend include:
n “Abominable,” directed by Jill Culton and starring Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson. When teenage Yi encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin and Peng, name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth.
The film is rated PG for some action and mild rude humor.
n “Ad Astra,” directed by James Gray and staring Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler and Ruth Negga. Astronaut Roy McBride travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.
The film is rated PG-13 for some violence and bloody images, and for brief strong language.
