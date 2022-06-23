Dream Mountain Ranch is hosting the Dream Mountain Bluegrass Festival Friday through Sunday, July 1-3.
The festival features headliners Keller and the Keels, Larry Keel Experience, Kitchen Dwellers and EmiSunshine at the Albright, W.Va. ranch in the north central part of the state. Also performing are The Kyle Tuttle Band, The Jakobs Ferry Stragglers, The Hillbilly Gypsies, Silas Powell and the Powell Family Band and many more.
Tickets for the event start at $150 for the three-day event. VIP and premium camping options are available. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite and visit the Dream Mountain Bluegrass Festival www.dmbluegrass.com
