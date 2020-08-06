After a three-month COVID-19 shutdown, a Connellsville escape room is back with a blast from the past.
This Friday, Connellsville Escape Rooms will open back up to the public, taking them "Back to the Future."
“We can only run in the green phase because it’s entertainment,” said Ann Nicholson with Appalachian Creativity Center, which designs and produces the escape rooms.
In 2015, Nicholson along with Shirley Rosenberger and their group of volunteers have brought the popular concept of escape rooms--where a team of players cooperatively discover clues, solve puzzles, and accomplish tasks to escape from the site of the game within a certain amount of time--to the city.
“Since the first year we started out, the audience has grown in the community and beyond,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson credited their growth to a good customer base they’ve placed on a mailing list to be contacted about new themed rooms over the years. There are also incentives to repeat customers as well as prizes as free tickets for any group that has the best time during the run of a room.
Earlier in the year, they were gearing up and taking reservations for their Titanic-themed escape room when COVID-19 hit and Fayette County was placed in the red phase.
“We were booked solid and at the beat of the clock, we were closed,” Nicholson said, adding they had to reach out to customers to either reschedule or refund their money. “We had three months with no income and had to prep with new CDC guidelines, resterilize everything and throw away everything that couldn’t be sterilized.”
Nicholson said those three months were tough and filled with uncertainty if they were going to open back up as they used their own money to prepare to open back up whenever the county would go to the green phase.
“There were a lot of tears and frustration,” Nicholson said.
But Nicholson said a week after Fayette County went to the green phase, those customers that received refunds all rescheduled to go to the Titanic room.
“Then we had tears of joy,” Nicholson said. “We were just happy to be back open and be able to create and do what we like to do.”
Normally, Nicholson and Rosenberger would have two rooms running simultaneously, but because of the Titanic rooms being behind schedule following their return, the group is moving on to their “Back to the Future” room while beginning to work on their fall rooms so they can begin running two rooms at the same time again.
The fall rooms include a family-friendly "Beetlejuice" theme as well as an adult-only "Dracula's Castle" theme, which will be followed by their popular Christmas-themed room, which will be "Christmas Vacation" this year.
Nicholson said the idea to do a “Back to the Future” room came from Nicholson and Rosenberger’s love of history, love of the 80s and love of the time-travel movie trilogy that started in 1985.
Upon entering the room, players can be placed in four different time zones of decades that were featured in the "Back to the Future" trilogy with the goal of finding parts to make the time machine operational and then taking out-of-place items in one time tone to its proper time zone within 60 minutes.
For example, an item in the 1955 time zone would have to be moved to the 1985 time zone if that item didn’t exist in 1955.
“It’s really a great time,” Nicholson said. “There’s a lot of cute props and many clocks.”
The “Back to the Future” escape room was designed to be family friendly and is recommended for all ages 5 and up.
Nicholson said all CDC regulations will be followed, and she reminded anyone interested that they can only participate if they have reservations as no walk-ins are permitted.
The cost is $20 per person with a limit of 12 people per room; payments due at time of reservation, which can be made by contacting by phone 724-208-1746, by messaging Connellsville Escape Rooms Facebook page or doing so in person inside the Connellsville Community Center along East Fairview Avenue.
Reservation times are 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and a 9:30 p.m. reservation can be scheduled if all other times are reserved.
