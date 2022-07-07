Events geared to both children and adults are planned at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s Powdermill Nature Reserve in Westmoreland County in July and August.
On Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m., “Birds and Brews” will team Latrobe’s Four Seasons Brewery with author and researcher Scott Weidensaul for a look at migratory birds. Weidensaul will look at the habitats of migratory birds in such diverse locations as China, India and the Mediterranean, and how the birds can migrate across oceans, fly above mountains, go weeks without sleep and remain in flight for months at a time.
Then, on Wednesday, July 27 at 2 p.m., Rose-Marie Muzika, the museum’s director of science and research, will explore what we can learn about a forest from its trees.
A guided nature walk for families is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. It is open to participants of all ages, but pre-registration is required.
Registration and additional information are available at carnegiemnh.org.
