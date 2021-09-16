Visitors to the National Aviary this fall can experience the world of forests and come face to face with forest-dwelling species from around the world.
Through Jan. 3, the National Aviary’s daily programs will introduce visitors to forest birds. The programs will highlight the diverse species found in a variety of forests around the world and the important role forests play in sustaining life for people and wildlife alike.
Cathy Schlott, director of animal programs and experiences at the National Aviary, said, “Thousands of bird species rely on forests for food, shelter, and to raise their young, and forests play a critical role in supporting life on this planet.”
Timed-entry tickets and updated health and safety information are available at aviary.org.
