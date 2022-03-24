Beginning this summer, engines will once again be revving up at Greene County Airport when the street-legal racing event known as Flashlight Drags returns.
Produced by Altered Gas Performance Events LLC, the popular Flashlight Drags events have been scheduled this year to be held on five dates in May, June, August and September.
Bret Moore, director of the county recreation department, said he is excited about what this year’s races will offer.
“The drag races are extremely popular, and every event draws a large crowd and those who attend have a great time,” Moore said. “It’s fun to watch different types of cars and trucks from different and multiple eras race against each other.”
The first event will be held Sunday, May 22, and gates for the event will open at noon with races scheduled to run from 2 to 6 p.m. Admission is $10 to watch and $40 to race. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled to May 29.
Additional races will be held Sundays, June 19 and Aug. 14, and – for the first time in Greene County – back-to-back on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.
“The September weekend is something different this year,” Moore said. “It will be a two-day event, which will include vehicle-related activities on Saturday. The details are not yet finalized, but car shows and car movie nights have been suggested as activities.”
Flashlight Drags consists of a 1/8-mile race along the airport runway. The format is heads-up, meaning both vehicles leave the starting line at the same time.
The name of the event refers back to the early days of drag racing, when a flashlight was used to signal the start.
For the races, street-legal cars and trucks are eligible to race, and all drivers must have appropriate paperwork, including a valid driver’s license, current state registration and proof of insurance. All racers must sign a waiver and attend a mandatory drivers’ meeting prior to the start of the event.
For drivers wishing to race convertible cars, the top must be up, or the driver should wear a helmet. Mufflers and state Department of Transportation-approved tires are required. Drivers must also wear their seat belts.
The Flashlight Drags also feature a car show, car cruise, vendors midway, music and food.
The event evolved from a simple idea to provide a venue where a hot-rodder or tuner could burn tire and race a friend, without risking jail time or jeopardizing safety. This is why Flashlight Drags’ motto is “Street racing without the jail time.”
The county hosted its first Flashlight Drags event in 2007.
For more information, call the county recreation department at 724-852-5323, or visit www.flashlightdrags.com.
