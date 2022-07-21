Wanna know what love is? Well, don’t stop believin’.
Foreign Journey, a high-energy tribute to rock bands Journey and Foreigner, is coming to the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
The 7:30 p.m. performance features a five-man group performing the most iconic hits of the popular classic rock bands, taking the audience back to the the era of arena rock and vinyl records.
Tickets are on sale now, priced at $20 or $25 depending on seating. They can be purchased online at www.statetheatre.info or by calling the theatre at 724-439-1360. The theatre if located at 37 E. Main St., Uniontown.
