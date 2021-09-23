Organist Gary P. Garletts will bring over four decades of experience to a free concert at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Uniontown on Friday, Oct. 1.
A conductor, organist, accompanist and administrator, Garletts was the former music director at the church from 1982-1993. He also taught piano lessons there and served as the director for the Great Uniontown Chorale for several years.
His performance, at 7:30 p.m., is in celebration of the 125th anniversary of the building. It will include a variety of composers, a memorial tribute to former Trinity pastor the Rev. Dr. John K. Sharp, and a collaboration with the Trinity Ringers Hand Bell Choir.
A reception will follow.
Since 1999, Garletts has been director of music and organist at Ardmore Presbyterian Church, and Artistic Director-Conductor of Chester County Choral Society. Both are located in suburban Philadelphia.
He also leads a six-choir program and provides music for all services at Ardmore.
Garletts has returned to Trinity occasionally to offer recitals, most recently in 2013 with harpist Janet Witman.
For more information on the concert, call 724-437-2709. Masks are required for indoor events at the church, and a freewill offering will be accepted.
