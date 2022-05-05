Four Chord Music Festival at Wild Things Park in Washington will be held for two days this year, with a lineup of bands including Jimmy Eat World and Bad Religion.
Tickets are now on sale for the festival, to be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10.
Other performers slated to appear include Descendents, Pennywise, H20, The Starting Line and All Time Low.
For a full lineup of bands and to purchase VIP or regular tickets, visit fourchordmusicfestival.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.