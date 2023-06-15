The TGIS (Thank Goodness It’s Summer) Concert Series will return to The Palace Theatre courtyard on June 22, with free outdoor tunes each Thursday through Aug. 17
In its 19th year, TGIS offers free music from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Greensburg venue. In addition to music, guests can enjoy food trucks in Art in the Alley and a full bar and concession stand inside the courtyard.
“TGIS is a longstanding tradition in our community that highlights local talent, encourages commerce in the city’s countless restaurants and small businesses, and offers a free night out at the historic Palace Theatre,” said April Kopas, Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO.
Slated to perform this year are: The String Theory (alternative acoustic) on June 22, Shiva Skydiver (alternative rock) on June 29, Nick Guckert (of The Living Street) (folk rock) on July 6, Alec Henderson (acoustic pop, rock, blues) on July 13, Hamilton Ave (acoustic classic rock) on July 20, Gary Pratt & Kate Szallar (country) on July 24, The Bricks (acoustic trio) on Aug. 3, Part-Time Cowboys (country) on Aug. 10 and Miss Freddye’s Homecookin’ Band (acoustic rock, blues, gospel) on Aug. 17.
Attendees are encouraged to register beginning the Monday prior to each week’s show at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org, although walk-ins are welcome. Registrants will be entered to win new and exclusive Palace Theatre merchandise and will be notified if the performance is moved indoors due to inclement weather. No outside food or beverages will be permitted.
The theatre is in the heart of downtown Greensburg at 21 W Otterman St.
