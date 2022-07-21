Family-friendly fun is the order of the day during August Fun Fest at Cedar Creek Park in Belle Vernon.
Food, music, a car cruise and amusements will be featured at the park on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Headlining this year’s Fun Fest are Chuck Blasko and The Vogues, performing at the amphitheater at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to oldies hits like “Turn Around Look At Me” and “Five O’Clock World.”
The Road Kings Car Club will host its giant car cruise, with over 300 antiques, hot rods, modified cars, stock cars and commercial vehicles. Motorcycles are not permitted. The show features all types of cars up to 2022 models, and has been highlighted in Hot Rod News magazine. Show cars may enter beginning at 9 a.m.
New this year is the Exotic Edventures show, educating and entertaining visitors with presentations about rescued exotic animals. The shows offers a fun, interactive way to inspire conservation and a love of nature in all ages. Show times are noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The Mid-Mon Valley Model Railroad Club display its modular train layout at Pavilion 16. This display will depict the Mid-Mon Valley area and some of the important industries throughout history.
Five local musical groups will perform hourly between noon and 5 p.m. at Pavilion #1. Genres include big band, jazz, patriotic and variety.
While many the activities are free, visitors can purchase a $4 all-day pass for children that includes unlimited access to amusements like inflatables, bounce houses, obstacle courses, a rock climbing wall, petting zoo, kiddie train rides, NERF battlefield course, and more.
Other attractions include an arts and crafts marketplace with over 40 vendors, a flea market, bingo, and various group demonstrations.
The event is organized by Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation, and is sponsored in part by the Road Kings Car Club.
Cedar Creek Park is located in Rostraver Township off Route 51, one-quarter mile north of I-70. For more information, please call Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
