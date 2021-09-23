The 63rd annual Springs Folk Festival of Springs in Somerset County returns Friday and Saturday Oct. 1-2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Over 100 skilled craftsmen and vendors will reenact the skills of forefathers and offer craft items for purchase. There will be new demonstrations this year, including fly tying and leather crafts.
Both days will include bluegrass and gospel music, farm equipment displays that demonstrate life in the early days and tractor-drawn hayrides.
Pennsylvania Dutch foods including pancake and sausage meals, homemade donuts and pies, bread made in an outdoor oven, homemade sauerkraut and much more will be available for purchase.
The Springs Museum, a two-story treasure trove depicting how the early settlers worked and played, will also be open.
Demonstrations, music and museum are included in one admission price at 1711 Springs Road, Springs.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-18 and admission is free for children under 6.
All dates and events are subject to change due to COVID-19. Go to www.springspa.org for more information or call 814-442-4594.
