'Gemini Man' tops the list of releases to home rental outlets this week

Will Smith will be available both at the box office this weekend with “Bad Boys for Life” and at home theater rental outlets this week in “Gemini Man.”
The latter was released this past October and grossed over $173 million world-wide, according to the website Box Office Mojo.
The Redbox website said the film is about a middle-aged assassin (Smith, “Bad Boys” and Men In Black”) considering a career change is unexpectedly confronted with a younger clone of himself as he travels through Europe. The latter has a preternatural and potentially deadly ability to anticipate his thoughts and actions.
While the tomatometer, which is determined by the opinion of the critics, is only at 26 percent on rottentomatoes.com, the audience score is much better at 83 percent.
The critic’s consensus on Rotten Tomatoes said, “Gemini Man’s impressive visuals are supported by some strong performances, but this sci-fi thriller is fatally undermined by a frustratingly subpar story.”
Other cast members in the film include: Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“10 Cloverfield Lane” and “Live Free or Die Hard”), Clive Owen (“Closer” and “Inside Man”) and Benedict Wong (“Doctor Strange” and “The Martian”).
Directed by Ang Lee, the film is rated PG-13 for action violence, brief strong language and violence.
Other films released to Redbox this week include:
n “Jexi,” directed by Scott Moore and Jon Lucas and starring Adam DeVine, Alexandra Shipp, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi and Wanda Sykes. Phil, who has an obsession with his phone, gets an upgraded model that integrates a virtual voice assistant named Jexi. Phil’s life begins to change when Jexi encourages him to go out more and make friends. But as Phil becomes less obsessed with his phone, Jexi starts to make his life miserable.
This film is rated R for drug use/content, nudity, sexuality and strong language.
n “Line of Duty,” directed by Steven C. Miller and starring Dina Meyer, Aaron Eckhart, Giancarlo Esposito, Courtney Eaton and Ben McKenzie .Local cop Frank Penny mistakenly murders a kidnapping suspect, thwarting investigations and ruining his reputation as a result. Penny must then grapple with the consequences of his actions and work to find the victim of the abduction before time runs out.
This film is rated R for violence.
