Westmoreland Pollinator Partners invite everyone to participate in a high-tech nature adventure: an annual family friendly BioBlitz from Friday, April 29 to Monday, May 2, using the free iNaturalist app or website.
Participants photograph plants and animals found in the wild and submit them to iNaturalist during the four dates. All submissions are automatically added to the annual international City Nature Challenge (CNC). The CNC tracks wildlife on a global scale and helps scientists collect data to better understand and protect nature.
“This is an easy, family-friendly way to get outdoors and take part in community science,” said Keystone State Park Environmental Education Specialist Jean Keene, who synched the local program to the global one for the Westmoreland Pollinator Partners.
The City Nature Challenge (CNC) began in 2016 as a competition between San Francisco and Los Angeles and has grown into an international event with competitive challenges between numerous large urban centers for the most entries submitted.
Pennsylvania’s western counties are part of the Pittsburgh City Nature Challenge and the eastern counties are part of the Philadelphia City Nature Challenge.
The BioBlitz program is hosted by the Westmoreland Pollinator Partners (WPP), volunteers from some of the county’s most beautiful pollinator-friendly gardens. WPP are dedicated to educating county residents about the importance of providing and protecting the best habitats for birds, bees and other pollinators.
“WPP wholeheartedly supports the annual City Nature Challenge and encourages you to make your observations in their gardens, or anywhere else that you find wild creatures and habitat,” said WPP member Deb Christopher of Latrobe. "Whether you hike, watch birds, fish, cycle, garden, or simply observe nature, you are welcome to participate.”
For more information on the participating gardens of the WPP, visit www.facebook.com/WestmorelandPollinatorPartners/.
Use the iNaturalist app on your smartphone or this link to submit photos: https://tinyurl.com/WPPbioblitz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.