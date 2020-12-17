Movies that encompass romance and nostalgia for the holidays are joined by those that made our reporters and editors laugh, jump or got their blood pumping.
Staffers from the newsrooms of the Herald-Standard, Observer-Reporter, The Almanac and Greene County Messenger have offered a wide selection of holiday movies, with everyone sure to find one watch this season.
While the pandemic may have forced many to alter celebration plans, the change also offers us an opportunity to slow down, relax and indulge in some at-home movie time throughout the month.
There are worse things, right?
So, strap yourself into the Family Truckster, toss your Red Ryder in the back and get ready for some holiday cheer.
”White Christmas” (1954)
Bing Crosby first sang “White Christmas” in the 1942 film “Holiday Inn,” and it proved so popular that the decision to build another film around it was probably inevitable. Coming out in the same year that yielded enduring classics like “On the Waterfront,” “Seven Samurai” and “Dial M for Murder,” no one will ever accuse “White Christmas” of being complex or particularly thought-provoking, but as light-as-a-feather holiday fare goes, it’s tough to beat. And any movie that has Crosby and Rosemary Clooney belting out tunes can’t be bad. It’s directed by Michael Curtiz, the craftsman who helmed “Casablanca” 12 years before.
(Brad Hundt)
“Blackadder’s Christmas Carol” (1988)
You don’t have to be familiar with the BBC comedy series “Blackadder” to enjoy this reverse-take on Charles Dickens’ “The Christmas Carol.” In jolly ol’ London, Blackadder (Rowan Akinson) is the kindest and most generous businessman around, much to his detriment. However, he’s rewarded for his good deeds by being visited by a spirit on Christmas Eve to show how rotten his ancestors were, learning that being bad could be very good. Not rated. Available on Hulu.
(Mark Hofmann)
“Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale” (2010)
Christmas action and Christmas comedy movies are great, but let’s not forget horror beginning with classics like “Black Christmas” and up to the more recent “Krampus” in 2015. A hidden gem in that sub-genre is the Finnish “Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale” where a boy believes a nearby secret mountainous drilling operation will unearth Santa Claus. Unfortunately, everyone soon finds out some things were buried for a reason. This movie is mysterious, scary, funny and adventurous, and has a satisfying ending. Rated R. Available on Amazon Prime Video
(Mark Hofmann)
”It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946)
I’ll be candid with you. I don’t even really enjoy “It’s A Wonderful Life,” the classic 1946 Frank Capra movie where distraught businessman George Bailey is shown by an angel what life and his idyllic town would be like if he’d never been born. Sure, the movie is heartwarming and a classic. But I enjoy the movie so much because of the memories it represents. Every Christmas Eve, my family would travel to my grandfather’s home, drive around on the way home looking at Christmas lights, and then, once we returned home, my mother, sister and I would all curl up in our parents’ bed. A nest of blankets, milk and cookies, and our little family dog made for the perfect movie-watching experience for a kid. I long for that feeling again, feeling safe and like nothing bad could ever happen because I was warm, watching a black and white movie with my family. My grandparents and father are now all gone, and Christmas hasn’t been the same since. I’ve spent my adulthood trying to craft traditions that give me that same feeling. I hope you, too, can find that Christmas magic this year.
(Trista Thurston)
National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” (1989)
Haven’t we all wanted to rant and rave like Clark Griswold when a family holiday doesn’t go exactly as we had planned? Then again, we’ve probably never had an epic debacle like the Griswold family experienced in National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation.” But Clark’s temper tantrum about his “cheap lying no-good rotten four-flushing low-life” boss after he gets enrolled in the “Jelly of the Month” club is one for the Yuletide ages. And while we can’t hold big family gatherings this holiday, there’s always next year. Now, where’s the Tylenol?
(Mike Jones)
“Gremlins” (1984)
It isn’t too often that a father’s Christmas gift for his son can wreak havoc upon an entire town, but that’s just what happens in the 1984 classic “Gremlins.” When the son fails to heed the warning to not expose his new Mogwai ”Gizmo” to bright light and water or feed him after midnight, thousands of Gremlins are spawned. Only Billy Peltzer, played by Zach Galligan, and Kate Beringer, played by Phoebe Cates, stand in the way of thousands of Gremlins who are bent on destroying their entire town on Christmas Eve. “Gremlins” is rated PG and available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
(John Santa)
“Jingle All the Way” (1996)
For everyone missing the traditional in-person Christmas shopping experience this year, it may be time to rewatch the 1996 film, “Jingle All the Way,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Rita Wilson and the late Phil Hartman.
One can feel the frustrations of a father’s desperate search for the most popular Christmas toy, after getting a late start on his shopping. For this father, fighting parking tickets, angry mobs of customers, aggressive postal workers and hundreds of seedy mall Santas is easier than facing his son’s disappointment Christmas morning. You won’t want to hit the stores after watching this workaholic father fall from grace at “turbo” speed.
Besides being a feel-good movie for the whole family, it’s got everything one looks for at Christmas—eggnog, reindeer, caroling, a holiday parade, larceny, marital tensions, car trouble, radio giveaway schemes, explosions and daring rescues.
(Katie Anderson)
“Happiest Season” (2020)
This 2020 romantic comedy chronicles a love story between Harper (Mackenzie Davis) and Abby (Kristen Stewart), a couple from Pittsburgh who travel to spend the holidays with Harper’s family. Just one problem: Harper hasn’t come out to them, a fact she neglects to tell her girlfriend until they’re almost there. The movie, directed by Clea DuVall, also stars Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”). “Happiest Season” takes a funny look that the pressures the holidays – and parental expectations – can put on all of us, while reminding the viewer that love of family, friends and significant others will win the day every time. The movie is streaming on Hulu.
(Jennifer Garofalo)
“A Christmas Story” (1983)
A low-budget holiday flick that received only lukewarm reviews at its 1983 release has grown into a Christmas classic. “A Christmas Story” is the lighthearted tale of young Ralphie Parker’s relentless pursuit for the ultimate Christmas gift: a Red Ryder BB gun. Rebuffed at every turn with the admonition, “You’ll shoot your eye out,” Ralphie continues to plot and scheme, eventually seeing his dream fulfilled by the unlikeliest of characters. Catch it once, twice or all 12 times the movie is aired on TV during the 24-hour marathon on TBS starting at 8 p.m. Christmas Eve.
(Liz Rogers)
”The Muppet Christmas Carol” (1992)
From childhood to adulthood, “The Muppet Christmas Carol” remains a funny and entertaining rendition of a classic holiday tale. It quickly became a favorite of mine growing up, and the 1992 American musical fantasy comedy film still holds a special place in my heart during the Christmas season.
Starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, the story follows the Muppet’s characters Gonzo the Great and his friend Rizzo the rat as they narrate the story of Charles Dickens’ novel, “A Christmas Carol.” Throughout the story, the pair see the story unfold as they tell it. Ebenezer Scrooge’s kindhearted employee Bob Cratchit is played by the beloved Muppet’s character Kermit the Frog and Emily Cratchit is played by Miss Piggy, of course.
(Holly Hendershot)
“Die Hard” (1988)
Two of our staffers felt very strongly that the Bruce Willis movie “Die Hard” should be included in this list. The debate about whether this qualifies as a Christmas movie has waged for years (Google “Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie?” and you’ll see), but the Herald-Standard’s Mark Hofmann and Greene County Messenger’s Steve Barrett think they have the answer.
Says Mark Hofmann: “’Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie. I wrote an entire column about it and scientifically proved it was even more of a Christmas movie than “It’s A Wonderful Life.” I even wrote a column earlier this week proving that “Die Hard 2” is also a worthy Christmas movie. New York City cop John McClane (Willis) is spending Christmas Eve at his wife’s company’s business party when the bad guys crash it with automatic weapons, and it’s up to McClane to save Christmas--I mean, save the day.”
Says Steve Barrett: “There are two types of people in the world. Those who believe that ‘Die Hard’ is the greatest Christmas movie ever, and those who are wrong. Explaining all of the reasons why the adventures of Jolly Saint John McClane is the perfect yuletide flick would take up too much print space. But here are a few key reasons: It takes place at a holiday party, it is loaded with classic Christmas music, it presents Hans Gruber as a dastardly scrooge, John’s wife’s name is Holly and even Santa makes an appearance.
“Plus, it has a heartwarming, feel-good ending with our heroes kissing underneath a romantic flurry of snow. Forget ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ ‘Christmas Vacation,’ ‘A Christmas Story’ and the Hallmark Channel. ‘Die Hard’ is the ultimate mistletoe-y masterpiece.”
If you’d like to see what all the fuss is about and determine the answer for yourself, “Die Hard,” rated R, is available in select theaters and on HBO.
