Little Simba (left) played by Jacob Dunham and Mufasa (right) played by Christopher Headley (right) rehearse a scene for the upcoming performances of “The Lion King Jr.” at the Geyer Performing Arts Center.
Kelly Tunney
Billy Spell (center) playing the role of Scar in "The Lion King Jr." rehearses a scene for upcoming performances of the musical at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale.
The African savanna will spring to life this weekend during the Geyer Performing Arts Center’s production of “The Lion King Jr.,” an abridged version of the Broadway show featuring younger actors.
“We have about 103 kids,” said Kellie Wilson, director and choreographer for the show. “When we planned this, we only planned for 40 kids.”
Wilson said it was a challenge to spread out the very large cast and make sure each actor would be able to do something in the show. Each of the children is involved in at least one musical number, and she said all have learned about what goes into a production — from set design to costuming and puppetry.
Based on the 1994 animated film “The Lion King,” the show features award-winning music by Elton John and tells the story of Simba, a curious lion cub struggling to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. To claim his rightful place on the throne, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar. Along the way, Simba encounters a colorful cast of characters like the lioness Nala, meerkat Timon and warthog Pumbaa.
The show features well-known tunes like “Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata,” both of which are in the Disney movie and in the full musical version of the show.
“Everyone likes ‘The Lion King’,” Wilson said, adding that the children would take pictures of themselves holding up the baby Simba doll during rehearsals. “They’re very ecstatic and couldn’t wait to participate.”
Like full version of the “The Lion King” stage show, the actors will use costumes and props to make themselves appear like the animals they’re portraying. Wilson said she brought in a coach to do some acting exercises and skits to help the actors, who range in age from 5 to 18, mimic animal movements and sounds.
Auditions for the show were held in May, with rehearsals starting soon after. Family vacations, holidays and other obligations meant the whole cast was unable to rehearse together until four days before the show started. While it posed a challenge, Wilson said the young actors rose to the occasion.
“All the emotions are in this show, and the kids emote them very well,” Wilson said, adding that she went from seeing the young actors transition from not knowing anything about the theater to excelling in their given roles. “They can’t wait to get on stage.”
“The Lion King Jr.” will be presented at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16. Tickets for the Thursday, July 13 show have sold out.
Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at www.geyerpac.com or at the door.
“The Lion King Jr.” has a runtime of about 70 minutes.
