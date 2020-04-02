Movies
Box office
No results. Theaters closed.
DVD rentals
1. “Jumanji: The Next Level:
2. “1917”
3. “Spies in Disguise”
4. “Knifes Out”
5. “Richard Jewell”
6. “Charlie’s Angels”
7. “Uncut Gems”
8. “Midway”
9. “Bombshell”
10. “Ford v Ferrari”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
2. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
3. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
4. “Life is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
5. “Circles” — Post Mallone
6. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
7. “Adore You” — Harry Styles
8. “Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
9. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capaldi
10. “Everything I wanted” — Billie Eilish
Books
1. “My First Learn to Write Workbook: Practice for Kids with Pen Control, Line Tracing, Letters, and More!“ — Crystal Radke
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
3. “Little Fires Everywhere” — Celeste Ng
4. “Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount (D&d Campaign Setting and Adventure Book) (Dungeons & Dragons)” — Wizards RPG Team,
5. “Untamed“ — Glennon Doyle
6. “The Odd Is Out: The First Sequel” — James Rallison
7. “The Boy from the Woods” — Harlan Cohen
8. ”Paint by Sticker Kids: Zoo Animals: Create 10 Pictures One Sticker at a Time!” — Workman Publishing
9. “Big First Grade“ — School Zone Staff
10. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” — Erik Larson
