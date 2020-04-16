Movies
Box office
No results. Theaters closed.
Watched at Home
1. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
2. “Sonic the Hedgehog”
3. “Bad Boys for Life”
4. “Jumanji: The Next Level”
5. “1917”
6. “Onward”
7. “Bloodshot”
8. “The Call of the Wild”
9. “Birds of Prey”
10. “Dolittle”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
2. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
3. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
4. “Circles” — Post Mallone
5. “Life is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
6. “Adore You” — Harry Styles
7. “Say So” — Soja Cat
8. “Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
9. “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
10. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capaldi
Top Country
1. “Catch” — Brett Young
2. “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
3. “Nobody But You” — Blake Shelton w/Gwen Stefani
4. “Chasin’ You” — Morgan Wallen
5. “More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress
6. “Beer Can’t Fix” — Thomas Rhett
7. “Does To Me” — Luke Combs
8. “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” — Jordan Davis
9. “After A Few” — Travis Denning
10. “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce, Lee Brice
Books
1. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” — Alice Schertle (Jill McElmurry, Illustrator)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
3. “My First Learn to Write Workbook: Practice for Kids with Pen Control, Line Tracing, Letters, and More!” — Crystal Radke
4. “Easter Eggstravaganza Mad Libs” — Roger Price and Leonard Stern,
5. “Little Fires Everywhere” — Celeste Ng
6. “Llama Llama Easter Egg” — Anna Dewdney
7. “God Gave Us Easter” — Lisa Tawn Bergren, (Laura J. Bryant, Illustrator)
8. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” — Erik Larson
9. “Untamed” — Glennon Doyle
10. “Big Preschool” — School Zone Publishing
