Movies
Box office
No results. Theaters closed.
Watched at Home
1. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
2. “Bad Boys for Life”
3. “Frozen II”
4. “Richard Jewel”
5. “Jumanji: The Next Level”
6. “The Current War: Director’s Cut”
7. “THe Last Full Measure”
8. “Sonic the Hedgehog”
9. “Charlie’s Angels”
10. “Birds of Prey”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Toosie Slide” — Drake
2. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
3. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
4. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
5. “Life is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
6. “Circles” — Post Mallone
7. “Adore You” — Harry Styles
8. “Say So” — Soja Cat
9. “Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
10. “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
Top Country
1. “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
2. “Nobody But You” — Blake Shelton w/Gwen Stefani
3. “Chasin’ You” — Morgan Wallen
4. “More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress
5. “Catch” — Brett Young
6. “Beer Can’t Fix” — Thomas Rhett
7. “Does To Me” — Luke Combs
8. “After A Few” — Travis Denning
9. “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce, Lee Brice
10. “The Bones” — Maren Morris
Books
1. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” — Joanna Gaines,
2. “My First Learn to Write Workbook: Practice for Kids with Pen Control, Line Tracing, Letters, and More!” — Crystal Radke
3. “Little Fires Everywhere” — Celeste Ng
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
5. “Llama Llama Easter Egg” — Anna Dewdney
6. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” — Alice Schertle (Jill McElmurry, Illustrator)
7. “Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure” — James Dean and Kim Dean
8. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” — Marilyn Sadle
9. “Big Preschool” — School Zone Publishing
10. “The Tale of Peter Rabbit Story Board Book” —Beatrix Potter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.