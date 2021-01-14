Movies
Box office
1. “Wonder Woman 1984” ($3 million)
2. “The Croods: A New Age” ($1.8 million)
3. “News of the World” ($1.2 million)
4. “Monster Hunter” ($1.1 million)
5. “Fatale” ($670,000)
6. “Promising Young Woman” ($560,000)
7. “Pinocchio” ($208,770)
8. “The War with Grandpa” ($147,327)
9. “Come Play” ($95,000)
10. “Alien” ($60,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Tenet”
2. “The War with Grandpa”
3. “Honest Thief”
4. “The Office: The Complete Series”
5. “Yellowstone: Season One”
6. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
7. “Unhinged”
8. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
9. “Love and Monsters”
10. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
2. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
3. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
4. “Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
5. “Go Crazy” - Chris Brown and Young Thug
6. “Anyone” - Justin Bieber
7. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
8. “Laugh Now Cry Later” - Drake featuring Lil Durk
9. “Bang!” - AJR
10. “I Hope” - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
Top Country
1. “Champagne Night” - Lady A
2. “I Should Probably Go To Bed” - Dan + Shay
3. “Better Together” - Luke Combs
4. “Happy Does” - Kenny Chesney
5. “Hole In The Bottle” - Kelsea Ballerini
6. “Beers and Sunshine” - Darius Rucker
7. “Big, Big Plans” - Chris Lane
8. “Good Time” - Niko Moon
9. “Down To One” - Luke Bryan
10. “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
Books
1. “A Promised Land” - Barack Obama
2. “The Dark Secret: A Graphix Book, Volume 4” - Tui T. Sutherland
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” - Charlie Mackesy
4. “Cat Kid Comic Club: From the Creator of Dog Man” - Dav Pilkey
5. “Greenlights” - Matthew McConaughey
6. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15” - Jeff Kinney
7. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” - James Clear
8. “Midnight Sun” - Stephenie Meyer
9. “The Vanishing Half” - Brit Bennett
10. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” - V.E. Schwab
