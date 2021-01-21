Movies
Box office
1. “The Marksman” ($3.2 million)
2. “Wonder Woman 1984” ($2.6 million)
3. “The Croods: A New Age” ($2 million)
4. “News of the World” ($1 million)
5. “Monster Hunter” ($920,000)
6. “Fatale” ($530,000)
7. “Promising Young Woman” ($430,000)
8. “The Emperor’s New Groove” ($169,000)
9. “The War with Grandpa” ($155,563)
10. “Come Play” ($103,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Tenet”
2. “Honest Thief”
3. “The War with Grandpa”
4. “Love and Monsters”
5. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
6. “Yellowstone: Season One”
7. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
8. “The Office: The Complete Series”
9. “Unhinged”
10. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
2. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
3. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
4. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
5. “Go Crazy” - Chris Brown and Young Thug
6. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
8. “Bang!” - AJR
9. “Wasted On You” - Morgan Wallen
10. “Good Days” - SZA
Top Country
1. “Better Together” - Luke Combs
2. “I Should Probably Go To Bed” - Dan + Shay
3. “Happy Does” - Kenny Chesney
4. “Hole In The Bottle” - Kelsea Ballerini
5. “Beers and Sunshine” - Darius Rucker
6. “Good Time” - Niko Moon
7. “Down To One” - Luke Bryan
8. “Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
9. “Champagne Night” - Lady A
10. “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
Books
1. “A Promised Land” - Barack Obama
2. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” - Sanjay Gupta
3. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” - James Clear
4. “Know Yourself, Know Your Money: Discover Why You Handle Money the Way You Do, and What to Do about it!” - Rachel Cruze
5. “Star Wars: Light of the Jedi (the High Republic)” - Charles Soule
6. “Greenlights” - Matthew McConaughey
7. “Untamed” - Glennon Doyle
8. “Neighbors” - Danielle Steel
9. “Cat Kid Comic Club: From the Creator of Dog Man” - Dav Pilkey
10. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” - Alice Schertle
