Movies
Box office
1. “The Marksman” ($2 million)
2. “The Croods: A New Age” ($1.8 million)
3. “Wonder Woman 1984” ($1.6 million)
4. “Monster Hunter” ($820,000)
5. “News of the World” ($810,000)
6. “Fatale” ($415,000)
7. “Promising Young Woman” ($400,000)
8. “Our Friend” ($250,000)
9. “The War with Grandpa” ($163,944)
10. “The Emperor’s New Groove” ($115,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Tenet”
2. “Honest Thief”
3. “The War with Grandpa”
4. “Love and Monsters”
5. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
6. “Yellowstone: Season One”
7. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
8. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
9. “The Office: The Complete Series”
10. “American Skin”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Drivers License” - Olivia Rodrigo
2. “34+35” - Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
4. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
5. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
6. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Go Crazy” - Chris Brown and Young Thug
8. “Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
9. “Bang!” - AJR
10. “Good Days” - SZA
Top Country
1. “Better Together” - Luke Combs
2. “Happy Does” - Kenny Chesney
3. “Hole In The Bottle” - Kelsea Ballerini
4. “Beers and Sunshine” - Darius Rucker
5. “Down To One” - Luke Bryan
6. “Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
7. “Good Time” - Niko Moon
8. “What’s Your Country Song” - Thomas Rhett
9. “Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
10. “I Should Probably Go To Bed” - Dan + Shay
Books
1. “A Promised Land” - Barack Obama
2. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” - Alice Schertle
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” - Charlie Mackesy
4. “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century” - Timothy Snyder
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” - James Clear
6. “1984” - George Orwell
7. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” - Sanjay Gupta
8. “Cat Kid Comic Club: From the Creator of Dog Man” - Dav Pilkey
9. “Greenlights” - Matthew McConaughey
10. “Concrete Rose” - Angie Thomas
