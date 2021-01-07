Movies
Box office
1. “Wonder Woman 1984” ($5.5 million)
2. “The Croods: A New Age” ($2.1 million)
3. “News of the World” ($1.6 million)
4. “Monster Hunter” ($1.2 million)
5. “Fatale” ($700,000)
6. “Promising Young Woman” ($660,000)
7. “Pinocchio” ($288,208)
8. “The War with Grandpa” ($113,983)
9. “Alien” ($75,000)
10. “Freaky” ($55,000)
Watched at Home
1. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
2. “Elf”
3. “Tenet”
4. “A Christmas Story”
5. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
6. “Home Alone”
7. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”
8. “The Polar Express”
9. “Love Actually”
10. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
2. “Positions” - Ariana Grande
3. “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
4. “Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
5. “Dynamite” - BTS
6. “Go Crazy” - Chris Brown and Young Thug
7. “Laugh Now Cry Later” - Drake featuring Lil Durk
8. “I Hope” - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
9. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” - Mariah Carey
10. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
Top Country
1. “Champagne Night” - Lady A
2. “I Should Probably Go To Bed” - Dan + Shay
3. “Better Together” - Luke Combs
4. “Happy Anywhere” - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
5. “Big, Big Plans” - Chris Lane
6. “Happy Does” - Kenny Chesney
7. “Hole In The Bottle” - Kelsea Ballerini
8. “Beers and Sunshine” - Darius Rucker
9. “Pretty Heart” - Parker McCollum
10. “Good Time” - Niko Moon
Books
1. “A Promised Land” - Barack Obama
2. “Cat Kid Comic Club: From the Creator of Dog Man” - Dav Pilkey
3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 15” - Jeff Kinney
4. “Greenlights” - Matthew McConaughey
5. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9” — Dav Pilkey
6. “The Ickabog” - J.K. Rowling
7. “A Time for Mercy” - John Grisham
8. “Midnight Sun” - Stephenie Meyer
9. “Ready Player Two” - Ernest Cline
10. “Interesting Stories For Curious People: A Collection of Fascinating Stories About History, Science, Pop Culture and Just About Anything Else You Can Think Of” - Bill O’Neill
