Movies
Box office
1. Tenet
2. The New Mutants
3. Unhinged
4. Star Wars Ep. V: The Empire Strikes Back
5. Infidel
6. The Broken Hearts Gallery
7. Shortcut
8. The Last Shift
9. The Last Shift
10. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Watched at Home
1. Outlander: Season Five
2. Yellowstone: Season Three
3. Yellowstone: Season Two
4. Yellowstone: Season One
5. Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection
6. The Tax Collector
7. Weathering With You
8. Trolls: World Tour
9. The King of Staten Island
10. RBG
Music
Hot tunes
1. Dynamite — BTS
2. WAP — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. Holy — Justin Bieber
4. Laugh Now Cry Later — Drake featuring Lil Durk
5. Mood — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
6. Rockstar — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
7. Blinding Lights — The Weeknd
8. Watermelon Sugar — Harry Styles
9. Savage Love — Jawish 685 x Jason Derulo
10. I Hope — Gabby Barrett
Top Country
1. One of Them Girls - Lee Brice
2. Lovin’ On You - Luke Combs
3. Cool Again - Kane Brown
4. Got What I Got - Jason Aldean
5. Some Girls - Jameson Rodgers
6. I Called Mama - Tim McGraw
7. Everywhere But On - Matt Stell
8. Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
9. One Beer - Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
10. Lonely If You Are - Chase Rice
Books
1. Rage — Bob Woodward
2.Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9 — Dav Pilkey
3. Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation — Candace Owens
4. The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything — Clea Shearer
5. Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump — Michael Cohen
6. The Evening and the Morning — Ken Follett
7. Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America — Bill O’Reilly
8. Skinnytaste Meal Prep: Healthy Make-Ahead Meals and Freezer Recipes to Simplify Your Life: A Cookbook — Gina Homolka
9. Midnight Sun — Stephenie Meyer
10. Troubled Blood — Robert Galbraith
