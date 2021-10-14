Movies
Box office
1. "No Time to Die" ($56 million)
2. "Venom: Let There be Carnage" ($32 million)
3. "The Addams Family 2 ($10 million)
4. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ($4.2 million)
5. "The Many Saints of Newark" ($1.4 million)
6. "Free Guy" ($1.3 million)
7. "Lamb" ($1 million)
8. "Dear Evan Hansen" ($1 million)
9. "Candyman" ($700,000)
10. "Jungle Cruise" ($214,000)
Watched at Home
1. "F9: The Fast Saga"
2. "Free Guy"
3. "Venom"
4. "The Forever Purge"
5. "The Boss Baby: Family Business"
6. “The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"
7. "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins"
8. "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"
9. "Wrath of Man"
10. "A Quiet Place: Part II"
Music
Hot tunes
1. "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber
2. "Industry Baby" - Ll Nas X& Jack Harlow
3. "Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes
4. "Way 2 Sexy" - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
5. "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
6. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
7. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
8. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
9. "Knife Talk" - Drake featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat
10. "Essence" - Wizkid featuring Justin Beiber & Tems
Top Country
1. "Memory I Don't Mess With" - Lee Brice
2. "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean/Carrie Underwood
3. "My Boy" - Elvie Shane
4. "Cold Beer Calling My Name" - Jameson Rodgers
5. "Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes
6. "Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd w/ Maren Morris
7. "I Was On A Boat That Day" - Old Dominion
8. "Knowing You" - Kenny Chesney
9. "Cold As You" - Luke Combs
10. "Same Boat" - Zac Brown Band
Books
1. "The Wish" - Nicholas Sparks
2. "Peril" - Bob Woodward, Robert Costa
3. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" - Anthony Doerr
4. "Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business" - Tabitha Brown
5. "Vanderbilt: the Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty" - Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe
6. "Apples Never Fall" - Liane Moriarty
7. "The High 5 Habit: Take Control of Your Life with One Simple Habit" - Mel Robbins
8. "Little Blue Truck's Halloween" - Alice Schertle
9. "American Marxism" - Mark Levin
10. "Once Upon a Broken Heart" - Stephanie Garber
