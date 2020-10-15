Movies
Box office
1. “The War with Grandpa” ($3.6 million)
2. “Tenet” ($2.1 million)
3. “Hocus Pocus” ($1.1 million)
4. “The New Mutants” ($685,000)
5. “Unhinged” ($660,000)
6. “Coco” ($603,000)
7. “Yellow Rose” ($150,000)
8. “Star Wars Ep. V: The Empire Strikes Back” ($145,000)
9. “Possessor” ($143,752)
10. “The Broken Hearts Gallery” ($90,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Ava”
2. “The Secret: Dare to Dream”
3. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
4. “Hocus Pocus”
5. “Yellowstone: Season One”
6. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
7. “Alone”
8. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
9. “Rick & Morty: Season Four”
10. “The Tax Collector”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Savage Love” — Jawish 685 x Jason Derulo
2. “Dynamite” — BTS
3. “WAP” — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
4. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
5. “Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
6. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
7. “Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
8. “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
9. “Runnin” - 21 Savage and Metro Boomin
10. “Mr. Right Now” - 21 Savage and Metro Boomin featuring Drake
Top Country
1. “Got What I Got” - Jason Aldean
2. “One of Them Girls” - Lee Brice
3. “I Called Mama” - Tim McGraw
4. “Some Girls” - Jameson Rodgers
5. “Everywhere But On” - Matt Stell
6. “Love You Like I Used To” - Russell Dickerson
7. “More Than My Hometown” - Morgan Wallen
8. “Happy Anywhere” - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
9. “One Beer” - Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
10. “Pretty Heart” - Parker McCollum
Books
1. “The Return” - Nicholas Sparks
2. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9” — Dav Pilkey
3. “Didn’t See That Coming: Putting Life Back Together When Your World Falls Apart” - Rachel Hollis
4. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 101 Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home” - Steve Doocy, Kathy Doocy
5. “Battle Ground” - Jim Butcher
6. “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” - Mariah Carey
7. “Rage” — Bob Woodward
8. “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” - Robb Pearlman
9. “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass” - Lana del Ray
10. “Midnight Sun” — Stephenie Meyer
