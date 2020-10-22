Movies
Box office
1. “Honest Thief” ($3.7 million)
2. “The War with Grandpa” ($2.5 million)
3. “Tenet” ($1.6 million)
4. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” ($1.3 million)
5. “Hocus Pocus” ($756,000)
6. “2 Hearts” ($565,000)
7. “The New Mutants” ($465,000)
8. “Unhinged” ($425,000)
9. “Love and Monsters” ($255,000)
10. “Coco” ($131,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Ava”
2. “Hocus Pocus”
3. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
4. “Yellowstone: Season One”
5. “The Secret: Dare to Dream”
6. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
7. “Star Trek: Picard - Season One”
8. “Beetlejuice”
9. “The Phenomenon”
10. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
2. “WAP” — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
5. “Dynamite” — BTS
6. “Savage Love” — Jawish 685 x Jason Derulo
7. “Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
8. “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
9. “Watermelon Sugar” - Harry Styles
10. “Lemonade” - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and NAV
Top Country
1. “Got What I Got” - Jason Aldean
2. “One of Them Girls” - Lee Brice
3. “Some Girls” - Jameson Rodgers
4. “Love You Like I Used To” - Russell Dickerson
5. “Everywhere But On” - Matt Stell
6. “More Than My Hometown” - Morgan Wallen
7. “Happy Anywhere” - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
8. “One Beer” - Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
9. “Pretty Heart” - Parker McCollum
10. “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” - Jon Pardi
Books
1. “Modern Comfort Food” - Ina Garten
2. “Humans” - Brandon Stanton
3. “The Tower of Nero” (Trials of Appollo, the Book Five) - Rick Riordan
4. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9” — Dav Pilkey
5. “The Return” - Nicholas Sparks
6. “Troubles in Paradise” - Elin Hilderbrand
7. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 101 Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home” - Steve Doocy, Kathy Doocy
8. “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” - Candace Owens
9. “The Searcher” - Tana French
10. “The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design” - Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.