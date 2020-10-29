Movies
Box office
1. “Honest Thief” ($2.3 million)
2. “The War with Grandpa” ($1.8 million)
3. “Tenet” ($1.3 million)
4. “The Empty Man” ($1.2 million)
5. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” ($577,000)
6. “Hocus Pocus” ($530,000)
7. “Monsters, Inc.” ($494,000)
8. “After We Collided” ($420,000)
9. “2 Hearts” ($320,000)
10. “The New Mutants” ($286,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Friday the 13th: The Complete Collection”
2. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
3. “Ava”
4. “Hocus Pocus”
5. “The Office: The Complete Series”
6. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
7. “Yellowstone: Season One”
8. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
9. “Middle-Earth Theatrical Collection”
10. “Trolls: World Tour”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
2. “WAP” — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
5. “Savage Love” — Jawish 685 x Jason Derulo
6. “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
7. “Dynamite” — BTS
8. “Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
9. “Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
10. “Lemonade” - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and NAV
Top Country
1. “Some Girls” - Jameson Rodgers
2. “Got What I Got” - Jason Aldean
3. “Everywhere But On” - Matt Stell
4. “Love You Like I Used To” - Russell Dickerson
5. “More Than My Hometown” - Morgan Wallen
6. “Happy Anywhere” - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
7. “One Beer” - Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
8. “Big, Big Plans” - Chris Lane
9. “Pretty Heart” - Parker McCollum
10. “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” - Jon Pardi
Books
1. “A Time for Mercy” - John Grisham
2. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9” — Dav Pilkey
3. “Modern Comfort Food” - Ina Garten
4. “The Return” - Nicholas Sparks
5. “This Just Speaks to Me: Words to Live by Every Day” - Hoda Kotb
6. “Room on the Broom” - Julia Donaldson
7. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 101 Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home” - Steve Doocy, Kathy Doocy
8. “Midnight Sun” - Stephenie Meyer
9. “The Tower of Nero” (Trials of Appollo, the Book Five) - Rick Riordan
10. “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” - Alice Schertle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.