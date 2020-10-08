Movies
Box office
1. “Tenet” ($2.7 million)
2. “Hocus Pocus” ($1.9 million)
3. “The New Mutants” ($1 million)
4. “Unhinged” ($847,378)
5. “Infidel” ($460,450)
6. “Star Wars Ep. V: The Empire Strikes Back” ($335,000)
7. “The Broken Hearts Gallery” ($276,336)
8. “Possessor” ($252,664)
9. “Shortcut” ($210,000)
10. “Save Yourselves!” ($142,694)
Watched at Home
1. “Ava”
2. “Yellowstone: Season Three”
3. “The Secret: Dare to Dream”
4. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
5. “Yellowstone: Season One”
6. “Alone”
7. “Rick & Morty: Season Four”
8. “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection”
9. “The Tax Collector”
10. “Outlander: Season Five”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Dynamite” — BTS
2. “WAP” — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Holy” — Justin Bieber
4. “Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
5. “Mood” — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
6. “Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
7. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
8. “Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles
9. “Savage Love” — Jawish 685 x Jason Derulo
10. “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
Top Country
1. “One of Them Girls” - Lee Brice
2. “Got What I Got” - Jason Aldean
3. “Lovin’ On You” - Luke Combs
4. “I Called Mama” - Tim McGraw
5. “Some Girls” - Jameson Rodgers
6. “Everywhere But On” - Matt Stell
7. “Love You Like I Used To” - Russell Dickerson
8. “One Beer” - Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
9. “Happy Anywhere” - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
10. “More Than My Hometown” - Morgan Wallen
Books
1. “Rage” — Bob Woodward
2. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9” — Dav Pilkey
3. “Solutions and Other Problems” - Allie Brosh
4. “The Book of Two Ways” - Jodi Picoult
5. “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” — Candace Owens
6. “Midnight Sun” — Stephenie Meyer
7. “My Own Words” - Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Mary Hartnett and Wendy W. Williams
8. “Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate” - Jessie James Decker
9. “Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America” — Bill O’Reilly
10. “The Coast-To-Coast Murders” - James Patterson with J.D. Barker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.